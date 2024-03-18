Josephine County poverty simulation shows barriers low income people face

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – UCAN and Southern Oregon Goodwill held an event in Josephine County on Friday (3/15/24) to show the realities of what it’s like living in poverty.

The Community Action Poverty Simulation had participants experience what it’s like to live a month for someone facing poverty.

The simulation had participants work, pay bills, and care for families while living with an extremely low income.

UCAN’s AmeriCorps Program Manager Erik Wood says this simulation helps broaden perspectives and create empathy for the community.

There’s a lot of different ways in which folks out there are really looking to get services that help them navigate the stresses of living low income. And so today we’re really out here simulating what that looks like for folks.

Wood says they have also given simulations at high schools and colleges, especially to students interested in nursing or social services.

