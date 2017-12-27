Quadruple homicide discovered in New York

TROY, N.Y. (WNYT) – Police in New York are investigating what appears to be a quadruple homicide at a home in Troy.
They say four murder victims were found in a basement apartment by a property manager early Tuesday afternoon.
There is no word on the identities, ages, or genders of the victims or how they died. There is also no word on how long the bodies had been there.
There is also no information yet about if any weapons have been recovered.
Detectives, forensic experts and Rensselaer County District Attorney Joel Abelove have all been on scene.
Authorities are planning a news conference to discuss the investigation later Wednesday.
