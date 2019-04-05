Quadruple homicide suspect arrested in North Dakota

WASHBURN, N.D. (KFYR/NBC News) – North Dakota police have arrested a suspect in the Monday’s quadruple homicide inside a Mandan business.
Chad Isaak was taken into custody at his Washburn home Thursday evening.
Police responded to RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan on April 1 for a medical call where officers found four victims deceased. They say the victims had suffered gunshot and or stab wounds.
Video surveillance led to investigators identifying the suspect vehicle and the McLean County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle in Washburn.
Police say the motive is unknown and the investigation is still ongoing.
