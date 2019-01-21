Quadruple murder under investigation near Woodburn, Oregon

WOODBURN, Ore. – Authorities say an Oregon man killed four members of his family in what investigators describe as a “horrific scene.”
They say 42-year-old Mark Leo Gregory Gago killed his parents, his girlfriend, and their infant daughter late Saturday night.
The victims are identified as 9-month-old Olivia Gago, 31-year-old Shaina Sweitzer, 66-year-old Jerry Bremer and 64-year-old Pamela Bremer.
Deputies shot Gago after they arrived to find him attacking his girlfriend’s 8-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.
Investigators believe Gago used a variety of weapons in the attacks including a sword.
Sgt. Brian Jensen with Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said, “Every investigator that I’ve talked to that has been inside the residence, they cannot explain how horrific the scene is, it’s a traumatic scene just to see, so this is a tough one.”
It’s not clear yet what let up to the murders.
The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on leave pending an investigation of the deadly-force incident, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.