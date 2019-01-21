Suspected dog poisonings likely a “neighborhood issue,” Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – In the wake of suspected dog poisoning cases, the Jacksonville Police Department is calling into question new reports on social media.
Jacksonville police said an initial report came on January 11 indicating three dogs had been poisoned near Applegate and Graham Street.
According to Chief David Towe, the dogs were showing symptoms like seizures.
“The vet strongly suspects and we actually have recovered items that would suggest the dogs have been poisoned,” Towe said.
NBC5 News was told all three of the sickened dogs are recovering.
On January 20, police said, “There have been reports on social media that more dogs (6) have been poisoned in Jacksonville. The police department has NOT had any dog poisoning reports since Tuesday of last week…”
Police added they believe the cases that have already been investigated are the result of a “neighborhood issue.”
If your dog or cat has experienced seizures or any other sign of possible poisoning and you live within city limits call (541)-899-7100.