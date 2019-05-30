R. Kelly faces 11 new sex-related charges

CHICAGO, Ill. (NBC) – Grammy-winning singer R. Kelly now faces 11 new sex-related charges.
The Chicago Sun Times reports prosecutors filed the new charges Thursday.
If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison.
Court documents appear to show the new charges involve a single victim.
Kelly already faces 10 counts of sexual abuse involving four women, three of whom were minors at the time of the alleged abuse.
He pleaded not guilty to the original charges.
His crisis manager released a statement saying Kelly still maintains his innocence and denies all accusations against him.