Racer Derek DeBoer locally promotes ‘Racing for Cancer’

Ashland, Ore. — Everyone who’s felt they’ve missed their calling as a racecar driver — had a chance to try it out this weekend!
To promote a special cause, TC Chevy General Manager and Pirelli World Challenge Racer Derek DeBoer brought the world of racing right here to Rogue Valley.
He’s been on the road to places like France, Canada and all over the United States to promote and raise money for Racing for Cancer.
It’s a nonprofit organization that brings race car fans and drivers together — to beat childhood cancer.
DeBoer says it’s great to see support from the local community.
“Fun to get to bring it locally ya know… we do events like this all over the country and my wife and I were kind of scratching our heads saying ‘why don’t we do this at home? Let’s share this with home,'” DeBoer said.
For every test drive in a TC Chevy model throughout the day, TC Chevy agreed to donate 50 dollars to Racing for Cancer.