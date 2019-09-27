RADE makes largest single person meth seizure since inception

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – RADE detectives say this September they made what they believe to be the largest seizure of methamphetamine from a single person since their inception.
The Rogue Area Drug Enforcement agency says they found 16.5 pounds of meth in a home at 310 SW Burgess Street in Grants Pass. They found the drugs on September 2nd. A secret indictment warrant was issued and on Thursday, Harry Douglas St. Clair was taken into custody.
A Josephine County Grand Jury indicted St. Clair on multiple charges. Detectives say finding the drugs at his residence and his arrest were the result of a lengthy investigation over the past year into drug dealing within Josephine County. They say they also seized $12,000 in cash.
Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says a seizure of over 16 pounds is believed to be the largest seizure of meth from a single person by RADE since the team’s inception. They say a prior seizure of 10 pounds in 2017 was believed to be the largest at that time.