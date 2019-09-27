Home
Fatal crash in rural Josephine County

Fatal crash in rural Josephine County

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

TAKILMA, Ore. – One person was killed in a crash east of Highway 199 in rural Josephine County.

Early Friday morning, paramedics and firefighters responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Rockydale Road and Waldo Road east of O’Brien, Oregon.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle on fire.

One person who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »