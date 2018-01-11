RADE team arrests three suspects near elementary school

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – After numerous reports of drug-related activity in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Grants Pass, police arrested three suspects.
The Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) team said at about 2:30 on January 10, they went to investigate a home in the 2600 block of Woodland Park Road, adjacent to Jerome Prairie Elementary School.
At the home, police found heroin, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a gun.
56-year-old Dominic Edward Corso, 24-year-old Lindsay Leigh Sholes, and 46-year-old Cecil Eugene Wright III were arrested at the location.
According to police, Corso was charged with failure to register as a sex offender, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation.
Sholes is on probation for possession of methamphetamine. She was lodged on multiple probation violations.
Wright was lodged on a detainer for alleged crimes committed in Jackson County.
Anyone with further information about this case is aksed to call 541-955-6379.