Home
RADE team arrests three suspects near elementary school

RADE team arrests three suspects near elementary school

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , ,

Left to right: Dominic Edward Corso, Lindsay Leigh Sholes, Cecil Eugene Wright III

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – After numerous reports of drug-related activity in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Grants Pass, police arrested three suspects.

The Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) team said at about 2:30 on January 10, they went to investigate a home in the 2600 block of Woodland Park Road, adjacent to Jerome Prairie Elementary School.

At the home, police found heroin, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a gun.

56-year-old Dominic Edward Corso, 24-year-old Lindsay Leigh Sholes, and 46-year-old Cecil Eugene Wright III were arrested at the location.

According to police, Corso was charged with failure to register as a sex offender, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation.

Sholes is on probation for possession of methamphetamine. She was lodged on multiple probation violations.

Wright was lodged on a detainer for alleged crimes committed in Jackson County.

Anyone with further information about this case is aksed to call 541-955-6379.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics