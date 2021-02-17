Radio host Rush Limbaugh dies at age 70

(CNN) Conservative talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh is dead.
Limbaugh’s wife made the announcement on his radio show Wednesday.
He had been battling stage four lung cancer since February 2020.
The day after his cancer announcement, former President Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Limbaugh began his nationally syndicated conservative political radio show back in 1988.
His politics made him a polarizing media figure but also garnered him millions of loyal listeners.
Limbaugh was 70.