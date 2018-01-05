Rain Rock Casino looking to hire 200 people in Yreka

YREKA, Calif. – The new Rain Rock Casino in Yreka is on step closer to opening its doors.
An official opening date hasn’t been set yet, but managers say they’re aiming for late February.
Meanwhile, a hiring fair is scheduled for this weekend. Marketing manager Brandon Bethea said, “We’re looking for everybody you know obviously a casino is a large organization, we’re looking to fill over 200 positions; we’re looking for entry-level people, we’re looking for people with experience, we’re looking for smiling faces that just kind of want to check out what a casino business is all about.”
The job fair is Friday and Saturday at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit http://www.rainrockcasino.com