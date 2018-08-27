Ramsey Canyon Fire update for Monday, August 27

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Ramsey Canyon Fire has burned 1,971 acres and is 25% contained as of Monday, August 27.
The wildfire is currently burning in steep terrain and dense vegetation 12 miles northwest of Eagle Point in the Sams Valley area.
Favorable weather patterns and focused firefighting efforts have allowed crews to push the fire back and keep it within containment lines. Therefore, evacuation levels have been lowered.
On Monday, the Oregon State Fire Marshal will hand management of the fire back over to the Oregon Department of Forestry due to the decreased threat to homes. Crews will continue to mop up the perimeter of the fire.
The following is a complete list of evacuations for the Ramsey Canyon Fire from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office:
Level 3 “Go”
- There are no Level 3 notices currently associated with the Ramsey Canyon Fire.
Level 2 “Be Set”
- East Evans Creek Rd., beginning at the address of 17935, and continuing east including addresses 18505, 18509 (all accessed off of West Fork Evans Creek Rd.), then continuing to include the address of 19373 at the intersection of Meadows Rd; West Fork Evans Creek Rd., the addresses 18504 and 18508; Ramsey Rd., beginning at the address 13469 and proceeding north to include 13001 and 14738 (accessed off of BLM 35-2-20) and continuing to the Meadows Rd. intersection; Meadows Rd, proceeding south from East Evans to include the address of 16880.
Level 1 “Be Ready”
- East Evans Creek Rd., beginning at the address 15513 and ending at 16995, and beginning at the address of 19395 and continuing to include the address of 21043 East Evans Creek Rd.; Meadows Rd, beginning at the address 16800 and 16821, then proceeding south to include the address 14765; Ramsey Rd., beginning at the address 13465 and proceeding south to include the address of 11655.
Roadblocks will remain in place to restrict traffic to residents and fire personnel.
Refer to the interactive fire map to check a specific address for evacuation status: https://bit.ly/2uUku2C .