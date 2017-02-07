Rats in Jackson County

Jackson County, Ore., — Southern Oregon residents are seeing an increase in rats and Jackson County Vector Control knows why.
Vector Control says the Rogue valley has seen an increase in rats over the last ten years, but most people don’t notice it until the winter months.
That’s when food supplies outdoors slow down and rats look for places to eat and sleep.
“If they find a food source that’s reliable, they’re gonna try and find a place to live there so they don’t have to travel, so that makes them want to come into your house and if they can find access – they will.” said Jim Lunders with Vector Control.
If you think you have rats in your home you can call Jackson County Vector Control for more information.
You can also get free rat traps at the office.