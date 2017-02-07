Home
Rural residents look for solution to trash dumping

Jackson Co., Ore. — Concerns are growing among residents in rural Jackson County, over garbage being dumped off of residential roads. Daniel Young, who’s lived on Savage Creek road for a year, has been seeing more and more trash.

“Love it, love it up here. Other than, this,” Young said, in reference to the garbage. “We come up here and run our dogs, and play in the snow when there’s snow.”

But more and more, Young said it’s not the fresh air he’s finding; it’s other people’s trash.

“Somebody’s dumped a hot tub, there’s, just over here, there’s a TV,” Young said. “There’s always piles of garbage and trash that people just want to, I guess, too cheap to take it to the landfill, or I guess, don’t want to — don’t care.”

Young said he even found pieces of mail on Monday, which he’s turning over to the Sheriff’s Office. It’s not the first time he’s called police about the matter, either.

“You kinda jump through the hoops to find out whose jurisdiction it is, and then usually you just hand over the information, and usually you don’t hear anything else back. cause, I understand, they’re busy,” Young stated.

While there’s only so much law enforcement, and Young himself, can do, he’s looking for a solution.

“My son, who’s twelve, I don’t want to bring him up here to see this stuff, he’s supposed to see trees and nature, not city trash and garbage,” Young said.

