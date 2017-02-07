NWS issues winter weather advisory

Medford, Ore. – Medford’s National Weather Service office is advising southern Oregonians and northern Californians to be ready for another round of snow and rain.
The NWS said starting Monday night, areas west of the Cascades with an elevation above 2,000 feet could see snowfall. Some mountain passes like Sexton, Smith Hill, Stage Road and Canyon Creek could see snow accumulation.
A winter storm warning is in effect from 10:00 p.m. Monday night until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning for parts of Klamath County and Lake County. NWS said snow accumulations of up to 6 inches are expected, along with gusty winds.
You can check the latest forecast at http://weather.gov/medford/hazard
Officials urge travelers to monitor the latest forecast and plane ahead before heading out. To check the latest road conditions visit http://www.tripcheck.com