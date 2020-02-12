RCC edges closer to opening new teaching facility in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. — Rogue Community College’s brand new “Health Professions Center” is getting closer to completion.
RCC officials say the over 35-hundred square foot teaching facility on its Table Rock campus costs around 21 million dollars.
It was made possible by funds from a 2016 bond along with contributions from 30 donors including Allcare and Asante.
“Health care is the fastest-growing sector in southern Oregon and we’re just partnering with our industry leaders to bring to southern Oregon the best in training,” said Teri Smith, Dean of Health and Public Service at RCC.
Smith says the facility will house 7 health care training programs from nursing to medical assistants.
It’s expected to open as soon as September of 2020.
