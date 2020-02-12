Search warrant served at truck repair company

Grants Pass, Ore. — State and local police could be seen all around a truck repair facility Tuesday morning just south of the I-5 exit at milepost 55.
We’re told the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, a SWAT team, and Oregon State Police were on scene. The building they were focused on was a truck repair company between Foothill Boulevard and the interstate.
Oregon State Police would only tell us a search warrant was being served.
The Josephine County District Attorney’s office says they won’t release any further details, as it’s an ongoing investigation.
We called the business where police were focused, and the phone lines were disconnected.
Stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.