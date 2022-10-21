Misinformation circling ahead of upcoming Oregon election

Posted by Jenna King October 21, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Oregonians searching for answers on candidates as the November election approaches need to be mindful of potential misinformation.

Voters may come across a site called “The 2022 Oregon Voter Guide.”

The website states at the bottom that it’s not an official state voters pamphlet.

The Oregonian says the website is created and funded by a group of Democratic allies, Progressive groups, and Democratic Political Action Committees.

The paper points to the governor’s race for one example, the website lists multiple laws that Democrat Tina Kotek helped to pass.

But for Kotek’s opponents, it only points to bills they blocked during their time in the state legislature.

Jenna King
