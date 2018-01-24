Home
Reaction to Measure 101 passing in Jackson Co.

Reaction to Measure 101 passing in Jackson Co.

Health News Local News Top Stories , , , , , , ,

Medford, Ore. — Jackson Care Connect was one organization hoping for a ‘yes’ vote Tuesday night. Now, the CEO said the office is celebrating.

The coordinated care organization serves more than 30,000 members each year. While the c-e-o was confident the tax would pass, she still had concerns. Jackson County has a high population of Medicaid clients, meaning a lot was at stake.

“To see our county in particular and our state as a whole come together and support the members that we serve and really say that all of our neighbors need continued health care is a victory for us.”

Jackson Care Connect said the biggest goal it’s focusing on this year is adding and sustaining partnerships it has with neighboring organizations in the community. The organization also said it’s working to add a variety of supports for its members beyond healthcare – including housing, food, and exercise.

Nikki Torres

NBC5 News reporter, weather forecaster, anchor Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics