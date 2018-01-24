Reaction to Measure 101 passing in Jackson Co.

Medford, Ore. — Jackson Care Connect was one organization hoping for a ‘yes’ vote Tuesday night. Now, the CEO said the office is celebrating.
The coordinated care organization serves more than 30,000 members each year. While the c-e-o was confident the tax would pass, she still had concerns. Jackson County has a high population of Medicaid clients, meaning a lot was at stake.
“To see our county in particular and our state as a whole come together and support the members that we serve and really say that all of our neighbors need continued health care is a victory for us.”
Jackson Care Connect said the biggest goal it’s focusing on this year is adding and sustaining partnerships it has with neighboring organizations in the community. The organization also said it’s working to add a variety of supports for its members beyond healthcare – including housing, food, and exercise.