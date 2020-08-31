Recall Kate Brown campaign fails to collect enough signatures

SALEM, Ore. – The most recent Republican-led effort to recall Oregon Governor Kate Brown has failed.
The “Stop the abuse – Recall Kate Brown” campaign fell short of the required amount of signatures for Oregonians to vote on the measure.
According to Oregon Republicans, they were just 2,796 signatures short of this year’s required minimum of 280,050.
Chief Petitioner Oregon GOP Chairman Bill Currier cited the pandemic, intimidation, and the lack of state and county fairs as contributing factors to the end of the recall campaign.