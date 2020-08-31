Home
AstraZeneca starts Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trials

(NBC) AstraZeneca has started Phase 3 clinical testing of its coronavirus vaccine candidate in the U.S.

The British drugmaker says the trial will enroll up to 30,000 adults at 80 sites across the country.

Two-thirds of the study participants will receive two doses of the experimental vaccine, given four weeks apart. The rest will receive a placebo.

The company says results are expected later this year.

The vaccine candidate, known as AZD1222, is made in partnership with England’s University of Oxford.

