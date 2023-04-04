Record snowpack expected to help lake levels in Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Irrigation District said lake levels have improved from a year ago.

MID manager Jack Friend said levels are generally higher, but several lakes are below average.

He said several of the lakes were close to dry last irrigation season.

Fish and Four Mile Lake are still down 20% capacity from their averages.

But friend said Emigrant, Howard and Hyatt lakes are significantly higher than last year with more help on the way.

“The snow pack has yet to melt off, if it comes slowly and smoothly, we can capture all of that and hopefully the reservoirs will get a little closer to average compared to last year,” Friend said.

Friend said the snow this year has a high snow water equivalent with the ground more saturated as well.

But if a heavy rain event washed all the snow down at the same time, it could have a negative effect instead.

According to Friend, snowpack levels near the lakes are at 156%.

