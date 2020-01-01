Recreational marijuana now legal in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMAQ) – It’s now legal to buy marijuana in Illinois for recreational purposes.
Hundreds of people lined up for hours early Wednesday morning outside the new cannabis dispensaries in the Chicago area that opened at 6:00 a.m. Some said it felt like a surreal experience.
Marijuana buyer Jackie Ryan said, “It’s a little crazy. I was walking to the counter and there are cameras everywhere and it’s showing me I’m buying weed. I’m buying legal cannabis. This is just unbelievable.”
Illinois is the 11th state to allow recreational marijuana use and sale for people 21 and older. Neighboring Michigan made it legal starting back on December 1.
Marijuana buyer Jackie Ryan said, “It’s incredible, it’s incredible. I just can’t believe we’re finally here. I’m excited and everybody I know is really excited as well.”