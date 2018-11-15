“Red Day” declared for wood stove burning in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Due to diminishing air quality, Jackson County Air Quality officials declared a “Red Day” for wood stove burning.
According to the National Weather Service, air quality monitors in Medford show airborne particulates are reaching unhealthy levels. Because of this, wood stove burning restrictions are being put into place for the entire county.
On Red Days, only certified stoves are allowed to operate, so long as they have no visible smoke coming from the chimney. Non-certified stove operation is not permitted.
Normally, Red Days last 24 hours beginning at 7:00 a.m. However, forecasts indicate Red Days will be in effect for through this week.
To hear the daily wood stove update, call 541-776-9000 or visit http://www.jacksoncounty.org