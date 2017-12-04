Home
Update: Missing Redding teen found

Update (12-04-17 2:13 p.m.) – Redding police said 15-year-old Cierra Jordan has been found.

REDDING, Calif. – Police in Redding are trying to locate a missing at-risk teen who was last seen Monday morning.

The Redding Police Department said 15-year-old Cierra Jordan was last seen on December 4 near her home on Leila Avenue. She was wearing a grey and black pullover hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Cierra is 5’1” tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

According to RPD, Cierra is considered “at-risk.” Anyone with information about her current whereabouts is asked to call 530-225-4200 or 911.

