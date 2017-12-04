Inmate escapes custody in Wilsonville

WILSONVILLE, Ore. – Police are on the lookout for an inmate who escaped from the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville.
The Oregon Department of Corrections said while 42-year-old Lorrie Marie Hocker was riding in a van on the way back from a work assignment on December 4. At about 6:50 a.m. Hocker opened one of the van’s doors and fled.
Hocker is described as a “minimum-custody” inmate. She was admitted to the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in September of 2017 to serve time for two counts of coercion out of Montana and one count of felony assault out of Lane County. She was scheduled to be released in July, 2018.
ODC’s fugitive apprehension team is investigating the incident along with Oregon State Police.
Hocker is described as a white woman, 5’3” tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. At the time she fled, Hocker was wearing blue jeans and a coat with “inmate” stenciled in orange, a blue t-shirt, and a sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hocker is asked to call the ODC’s Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 503-945-0975.