Happy Camp Complex 19,205 acres, 29% contained

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – CAL FIRE says the Happy Camp Complex in Siskiyou County is now 19,205 acres and 29% contained.

According to the morning update, 346 people are currently evacuated.

The following zones are under MANDATORY evacuations in Siskiyou County:

SIS-1120

SIS-1007-B

SIS-1117-B

SIS-1236

SIS-1233-A

SIS-2001-B

SIS-1304

SIS-1301

SIS-1402

The following zones are under evacuation warnings in Siskiyou County:

SIS-1010

SIS-1007-A

SIS-1123-B

SIS-1123-A

SIS-1114

SIS-1117-A

SIS-3502

SIS-1206

SIS-1230-A

SIS-1233-B

SIS-1307

SIS-1230-B

SIS-1310

SIS-1313

SIS-1316

SIS-2001-C

SIS-2001-A

SIS-2004

SIS-2007

SIS-1405

You can find out your evacuation zone online here.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Kahishraam Wellness Center, 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka. You can call 530-340-3539 for questions regarding the shelter.

A total of 1,609 structures are currently threatened by the Happy Camp Complex fires. Nine structures have been confirmed destroyed and two others damaged.

One fatality has been reported for the Happy Camp Complex.

CAL FIRE says the fires on the west side of the Happy Camp Complex remained active overnight. Today, firefighters will continue to hold and improve fire lines.

On the East side of the fire, direct fire line construction will continue on the Head Fire.

Caltrans says State Route 96 is now open with one-way traffic control in place in several areas. The road will be closed to the public east of Seiad daily from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A temporary flight restriction has been issued over the fire area. Flight restrictions include the use of drones. Drones are prohibited under the restriction.

The Pacific Crest Trail is closed between the Shelly Fork Junction and Seiad as part of an area closure.

A virtual public meeting for the Happy Camp Complex will be held Monday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

