Local leaders react to Boy Scouts name change to ‘Scouting America’

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Boy Scouts have officially changed their name to ‘Scouting America.’

The organization said it’s to reflect its commitment to welcoming all youth. May 8 is also the 115th anniversary of the organization and the fifth anniversary of welcoming girls into Cub Scouts and BSA programs. Some local leaders in Southern Oregon are reacting to the announcement.

“Over the last year, our local scouting program has grown, and we just celebrated 5 years of becoming fully inclusive in February, welcoming boys and girls to the program,”

said Jennifer Mooney, COO of Crater Lake Council.

“I have witnessed the amazing changes created by becoming fully inclusive and how that has positively impacted the youth we serve. This decision to rebrand by our national organization will only continue to strengthen our efforts to invite all young people to join an incredible organization that teaches them grit, gives them an opportunity to grow, and to learn how to be a leader in our community. We are excited to continue to share our program with all the communities we serve,”

Mooney said.

The Crater Lake Council said it has a total of 41 Eagle Scouts, the highest rank and achievement for a scout, and 11 of them are female Eagle Scouts; and 20% of their overall enrollment are girls. The council said they hope this number will only grow. Crater Lake Council’s Vice President of Membership, Erik Johnsen said,

“[Girls] wanted to do what their brothers were doing and never had the opportunity. So, now they have the opportunity. If you see boys out there hiking, climbing, backpacking, rafting; you can do all those same things that your brothers are doing. And build your character development, build your skills, so you can be a great member of society.”

Johnsen said there are still options for families to enroll their children in single gender formats. He said the council is excited for co-ed formats to teach boys and girls to work together.

