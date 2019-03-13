Refugees arrive in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOB) – Albuquerque, New Mexico is hosting nearly 300 migrants who were released from Immigration and Customs custody in El Paso.
A spokesperson for the city said the asylum seekers are from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
“Some of them have told us they left their home country sometime in January, arrived at the border, went through ICE processing and detention and they’re carrying small children,” said Michelle Melendez, the director of Albuquerque’s Office of Equity & Inclusion
Melendez said the refugees have sponsors and are waiting for hearings so they can stay in the country legally.
Saint Therese Catholic Parish is one of the charities helping feed and house the migrants while they are in Albuquerque.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2TwQlFT