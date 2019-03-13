10 killed in Brazilian school shooting

SAO PAULO, Brazil – Two gunmen killed at least eight people in a Brazilian elementary school Wednesday. The two armed men who carried out the shooting died after turning their guns on themselves, police said.
NBC News reports the gunmen killed six children on their snack breaks along with two school workers.
The attack occurred at Raul Brasil School, where more than 1,000 students between the ages of 11 and 15 attend classes.
Officer Marcelo Salles said the criminals used at least one .38 caliber pistol, a crossbow and homemade bombs.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2XUyZBq