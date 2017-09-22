Home
Cannabis crime

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Adults in Oregon can grow marijuana for personal use, but some are growing more than the law allows.

Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber points out that medical and recreational marijuana look the same.  “So it’s difficult at some times to figure out which grows are legal and which aren’t legal.”

Sheriff Kaber says a search warrant was served last week at three homes where each adult had more than the four plants allowed.  “We were able to cut down and destroy close to 80 marijuana plants, all of which were 8 feet or higher.”

Kaber says the search for illegal grows will continue.  “The Sheriff’s Office currently has one deputy working half time to try and located and identify which marijuana grows are illegal so that we can take the proper action against them.”

As harvest season approaches, there’s an increase in thefts of marijuana plants.

“We treat stolen marijuana just like any other property.”  Notes Sheriff Kaber.  “As long as it was legally possessed in the first place, then we will take the report.”

But, the Sheriff says it’s hard to tell the difference between stolen, and legal marijuana.  “We have very little luck in actually catching who sells that – it’s not easily identifiable as one person’s marijuana versus another.”

 

