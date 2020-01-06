Cemetery for sale in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A ‘for sale’ sign is now posted at the entry to Eternal Hills and Memorial Gardens.
Mark Ahalt of Fisher Nicholson Realty is serving as an agent and broker to the Oregon Bankruptcy Court. “You can’t talk to 3 people without finding somebody that has friends, family, relatives out at that cemetery.”
Eternal Hills and Memorial Gardens was placed under involuntary bankruptcy following multiple complaints of failure to meet industry standards.
The 36 acre property is being sold through a trustee of the court.
“The court has allowed me to put an asking price on it of $250,000.” Notes Ahalt. “With a minimum bid of $200,000.”
Ahalt adds any potential sale would be reviewed by the Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board. “The purchaser of the property does not have to be licensed – but obviously, the purchaser of the property would have, should have the ability to work with licensed morticians.”
That buyer could be a public, or a private entity.
“If it’s a community group, great.” Ahalt pointed out. “I’m obviously talking to all the licensed morticians in town.”
A final purchase would free up maintenance funds for cemetery upkeep.
Ahalt says he’s confident the sale will mark the start of a positive outcome. “This is the beginning of the healing process I hope for the Eternal Hills area.”
The court hopes to have financial proposals for review by the end of the month.
Here’s a link to the realty listing:
https://www.fnrhomes.com/Property/Detail/SouthernOR/3008854/4711-High way-39-Klamath-Falls-OR-97603?fbclid=IwAR3Rsnos_XauFChRCHvr9Jn6XKWMETbB-MnFzl C6Za4PdoQ2YGHPNy5Kj_g
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.