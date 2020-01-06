Home
Cemetery for sale in Klamath Falls

Cemetery for sale in Klamath Falls

Regional , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A ‘for sale’ sign is now posted at the entry to Eternal Hills and Memorial Gardens.

Mark Ahalt of Fisher Nicholson Realty is serving as an agent and broker to the Oregon Bankruptcy Court.  “You can’t talk to 3 people without finding somebody that has friends, family, relatives out at that cemetery.”

Eternal Hills and Memorial Gardens was placed under involuntary bankruptcy following multiple complaints of failure to meet industry standards.

The 36 acre property is being sold through a trustee of the court.

“The court has allowed me to put an asking price on it of $250,000.”  Notes Ahalt.  “With a minimum bid of $200,000.”

Ahalt adds any potential sale would be reviewed by the Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board.  “The purchaser of the property does not have to be licensed – but obviously, the purchaser of the property would have, should have the ability to work with licensed morticians.”

That buyer could be a public, or a private entity.

“If it’s a community group, great.”  Ahalt pointed out.  “I’m obviously talking to all the licensed morticians in town.”

A final purchase would free up maintenance funds for cemetery upkeep.

Ahalt says he’s confident the sale will mark the start of a positive outcome.  “This is the beginning of the healing process I hope for the Eternal Hills area.”

The court hopes to have financial proposals for review by the end of the month.

Here’s a link to the realty listing:

https://www.fnrhomes.com/Property/Detail/SouthernOR/3008854/4711-High way-39-Klamath-Falls-OR-97603?fbclid=IwAR3Rsnos_XauFChRCHvr9Jn6XKWMETbB-MnFzl C6Za4PdoQ2YGHPNy5Kj_g

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »