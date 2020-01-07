Iran tensions could impact gas prices

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Tension with Iran could impact your wallet. Gas prices haven’t gone up much yet, but experts say that may not last.
Oil prices are already feeling the impact, rising since the U.S. strike that killed a top Iranian general last Thursday.
But since Iran is not a major exporter of crude oil prices haven’t been impacted as much as they could if other Middle Eastern countries get swept into the tension. If global oil shipments are disrupted expect prices to increase.
It isn’t all bad news for American consumers. Prices at the pump aren’t as susceptible to increases this time of year because the demand isn’t as high as it was leading up to the holidays.