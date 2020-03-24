Chamber of Commerce steps up to help Klamath Falls businesses

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath Falls businesses have been hit hard by efforts to prevent Coronavirus, but the Chamber of Commerce is stepping up to help ease those impacts.
Klamath County Chamber of Commerce Director Heather Tramp has been working closely with Klamath Falls businesses to find where they need help most.
“That’s one thing we haven’t stopped on.” Notes Tramp. “Our Government Affairs Committee is on top of writing to our legislators – this is what our businesses need, as you are looking for relief for them.”
Most businesses on Main Street in Klamath Falls have closed, though others are taking steps to adapt.
“Our restaurants have really been effected with the restrictions.” Tramp confirms. “So I appreciate all the citizens that have gone out to support them.”
But along with the ‘closed’ signs, there are also some messages of encouragement.
They need messages of positivity.” Affirms Tramp. “And then they are looking for some relief, and that’s something that we are doing through advocacy efforts – is trying to be the voice for what they need, when the government is looking for resources to offer them.”
The Chamber’s website features a page focused on business and Coronavirus which it hopes can serve as a resource to local businesses.
You’ll find a link to the Chamber website here: klamath.org
