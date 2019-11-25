Home
‘Coffee Lady’ serves homeless in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls woman who serves hot coffee to the homeless in Veterans Memorial Park is bracing for winter.

‘Coffee Lady’ Carole Mommer says someone else was serving coffee in the park, but they quit.  “I had been helping him, so I just took over.  I’ve been doing it for about 3 months.”

Mommer’s dog ‘Sweetie’ helps from 8:30 to 9:30, six days a week.

“Unfortunately, we have no money.”  Notes Mommer.  “What we have is my social security right now.”

“I think she does a lot.”  Adds helper Aric ‘Red’ Hunt.  “These guys show up, and I think they really appreciate it – an early morning little get together.”

She’s looking for a warm place nearby to continue her work.

“It’s going to get very cold.”  Points out Mommer.  “And the coffee keeps people warm, the oatmeal keeps people warm – but not warm enough.”

Donations of coffee, hot chocolate, cereal, and pre-wrapped food are welcomed.

“Sometimes we have 14 people, sometimes we have 4.”  Mommer calculated.  “As long as there’s one person you can help, it’s worth it.”

Hunt agrees.  “What she does is fantastic.”

Mommer is 76, and lives with Parkinson’s disease.

But, her volunteer work gives her purpose.

“It’s just the right thing.”  Reflects Mommer.  “It feels great – and at 76, it’s nice to have something to feel great about.”

If you’d like to help the coffee lady out with some coffee, hot chocolate, oatmeal, cups, or cereal, she’s at Veterans Memorial Park from 8:30 to 9:30.

You can also reach her by phone:  (541) 891-9171

