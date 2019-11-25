‘Coffee Lady’ serves homeless in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls woman who serves hot coffee to the homeless in Veterans Memorial Park is bracing for winter.
‘Coffee Lady’ Carole Mommer says someone else was serving coffee in the park, but they quit. “I had been helping him, so I just took over. I’ve been doing it for about 3 months.”
Mommer’s dog ‘Sweetie’ helps from 8:30 to 9:30, six days a week.
“Unfortunately, we have no money.” Notes Mommer. “What we have is my social security right now.”
“I think she does a lot.” Adds helper Aric ‘Red’ Hunt. “These guys show up, and I think they really appreciate it – an early morning little get together.”
She’s looking for a warm place nearby to continue her work.
“It’s going to get very cold.” Points out Mommer. “And the coffee keeps people warm, the oatmeal keeps people warm – but not warm enough.”
Donations of coffee, hot chocolate, cereal, and pre-wrapped food are welcomed.
“Sometimes we have 14 people, sometimes we have 4.” Mommer calculated. “As long as there’s one person you can help, it’s worth it.”
Hunt agrees. “What she does is fantastic.”
Mommer is 76, and lives with Parkinson’s disease.
But, her volunteer work gives her purpose.
“It’s just the right thing.” Reflects Mommer. “It feels great – and at 76, it’s nice to have something to feel great about.”
If you’d like to help the coffee lady out with some coffee, hot chocolate, oatmeal, cups, or cereal, she’s at Veterans Memorial Park from 8:30 to 9:30.
You can also reach her by phone: (541) 891-9171
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.