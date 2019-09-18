County will cover repair costs to private Klamath Falls levee

Klamath Falls, Ore. – They don’t own it, but Klamath County Commissioners have agreed to cover the cost of patching a recent hole in a levee in Klamath Falls.
However, the situation may reflect a much bigger problem.
The levee along Lakeshore Drive developed a leak in June.
Klamath County Commissioner Donnie Boyd says volunteers helped put in emergency sandbags. “The next morning, we needed four or five loads of rock to help stabilize it – and the county took that rock out there and dumped it.”
Boyd points out the levee is not county property, and is privately owned.
“The reason we did it was, it had a potential to reach Lakeshore Drive if things had been real bad.” Boyd notes. “And then of course, we would have flooded a few homes.”
The aging levee was built in 1927.
A failure would threaten 15 to 20 homes in the Lakeshore Garden District.
Commissioner Boyd says the latest repair cost about $5000. “We wrote the bill off, and decided to sent them a letter that says they need to start maintaining their own dike.”
Boyd adds the Lakeshore levee isn’t the only aging levee in Klamath County in need of maintenance. “There is probably thousands in Klamath County, when you talk about around the lake, and around the canals, and the irrigation project – there’s a lot of dikes in the county.”
This isn’t the first time the Lakeshore levee has failed.
When a lead was discovered in 2008, repairs totaled more than $25,000.
The levee extends about a mile along the south end of Upper Klamath Lake.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.