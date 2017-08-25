Dog euthanization order stands

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath County Commissioners say they’re going forward with a decision to euthanize four dogs that attacked and seriously injured a 10 year old girl back in June.
Alyssa Stevens was seriously injured when she entered the dog’s kennel on June first.
The four Mastiff dogs had been scheduled to be put down August 21st.
Commissioner Donnie Boyd says the Board is standing by their decision to euthanize the dogs. “Our decision yesterday was to continue on with our decision of August 11th, which was to have the dogs put down in a humane way.”
But, there is no indication as of August 24th that the dogs have yet been put down.
Dog owner Vincent Berry filed a ‘Motion for Stay’ with the court on August 18th.
At a hearing on the 9th, Berry testified the girl didn’t have permission to be on his property.
Alyssa’s father Darryn Stevens presented text message that Berry has asked his daughter to look after the dogs.
At the start of the hearing, Klamath County Counsel Dave Groff outlined Oregon state statutes in situations where the dog owner does not face criminal charges.
“The Commissioners took the statutes to the letter.” Notes Commissioner Boyd. “We followed it just exactly down.”
Boyd says the decision to have the dogs put down was not made lightly. “It’s the hardest business decision I’ve ever made.”
Dog owner Vincent Berry’s sister LaTronda Darnell says she’s still waiting for a court date on the motion to stay.
Darnell says a lawsuit will be filed if the dogs are put down prior to a court hearing.