Elder abuse trial scheduled in Klamath County Court

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A tentative trial date has been set for two Klamath Falls women accused of torturing an elderly woman over a period of several months.

State Police in Klamath Falls says it’s one of the worst cases of elder abuse they’ve ever investigated.

Police say a 63 year old woman was tortured at a residence on Homedale Road over a period of more than six months.

Florence Raley and Melissa Shanholtzer were arrested in February of 2016, accused of physical and sexual abuse of an elderly relative.

Court documents allege the victim was tied to a chair, beaten, and sodomized.

The case came to light after the victim was treated at a Salem hospital for injuries including a broken arm, bruising, and detached retinas.

Raley and Shanholtzer have pleaded ‘not guilty’ to multiple charges including assault and criminal mistreatment.

A third suspect, Johnathon Martin, pleaded ‘guilty’ to a charge of third-degree assault, but has not yet been sentenced.

A tentative trial day of May 1st has been set for Raley and Shanholtzer, the trial is expected to last 3 days.

Police arrested fourth suspect John Adam Raley in March of 2016, however, Raley died in September of that year.

 

