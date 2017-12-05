Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens involuntary bankruptcy

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Involuntary bankruptcy proceedings are underway for Eternal Hills and Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Klamath Falls.
Eternal Hills lost their license to operate in 2016 following multiple complaints.
Carolyn Wade of the Oregon Department of Justice says the state filed involuntary bankruptcy against the company in September. “The actual cemetery is owned by several entities, owned by Bob Gordon.”
A crowd of about 65 people met with state officials Monday evening to discuss their legal options for filing claims.
“If somebody here doesn’t prosecute this man, shame on you.” Testified Don Dotson. “And if you let me know where he’s at, I’ll take him fishing.”
Many in the crowd were unaware that principal shareholder Robert Gordon was in the audience.
Gordon declined our request for comment.
Brenda Duffy is one of several who had questions for the panel. “They dug my Dad’s grave up when we were not available, and now his body’s gone – so now I’m wondering if you could, if there’s anybody that could help get an answer to that.”
Those accusing breach of contract were encouraged to file claims against Eternal Hills.
“You’re going to pay extra for getting buried.” Stated Robert Baker. “And, file a claim. If you don’t think it’s worth it – it’s going to help you.”
Robert Gordon testified before a bankruptcy trustee at a meeting of creditors Tuesday morning at the Klamath County Courthouse.
While the meeting was open to the public, video cameras were not allowed.
While Gordon admitted no wrongdoing, he did acknowledge that he had: “Not overseen (operations) as tightly as he should.”
Eternal Hills is currently held by the bankruptcy trustee, until ownership can be transferred to a licensed responsible party.