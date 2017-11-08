Fire destroys home in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Fire caused heavy damage to a home in Klamath Falls early Thursday evening.
The fire broke out shortly before 5:30 at a home on Crescent Avenue.
A neighbor told Wanda Jimenez that her home was on fire.
“Somebody said the garage was on fire, and we came out, and it was like, my goodness.” Said Jimenez. “I just grabbed my dogs, everything else is probably ruined.”
Devon Brown with Klamath County Fire District #1 was one of the first responders. “We arrived on scene, to find the garage fully involved with fire extending into the residence.”
The Red Cross is providing help for Jimenez, two other adults, and her two dogs.
Investigators believe they’ve figured out what sparked the fire.
“It appeared that the fire on Crescent Street last night was electrical in nature.” Explains Fire Marshal Craig Andresen. “We did find an electrical outlet in a garage that appeared to have some arcing issues with it.”
There were no injuries.
Total damage is estimated at $60,000.
Fire crews were able to gain control of the fire in less than a half hour.
Klamath Falls Police assisted with traffic control.