Home
Give Back Day in Klamath Falls

Give Back Day in Klamath Falls

Regional Video , , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Students in Klamath Falls will be getting a lesson in volunteerism and community pride this Thursday, as part of ‘Give Back Day’.

Klamath Falls City Schools held their first ‘Give Back Day’ 5 years ago.

“We do a lot of general litter cleanup in our parks, and in our bike paths, and around the schools and the neighborhoods.”  Explains Klamath Falls City Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Hillyer.

Several county schools are also taking part in the effort.

Many of the cleanup projects will be taking place downtown.

Hillyer says the student reaction has been positive.  “I think it’s just a good experience for them to get the satisfaction of knowing that they have made things look nicer and helped people out.”

The Klamath Falls Downtown Association, the Blue Zones Project, and the City of Klamath Falls are also sponsoring the event.

But students are the biggest focus of ‘Give Back Day’.

“This is one way just to tell the community that we appreciate what they do for us every day in our schools.”  Adds Dr. Hillyer.

The public can also help out this Thursday for ‘Give Back Day’ in Klamath Falls.

You’ll find information on projects, and registration information here:  www.healthyklamath.org/tiles.index/display?alias=GiveBackDay

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »