Nation’s oldest Medal of Honor recipient dies at 98

BEND, Ore. — The nation’s oldest Medal of Honor recipient has passed away.
Bob Maxwell earned the honor by putting himself between a live German grenade and his fellow soldiers in World War II. He was also awarded the Medal of Honor, Silver Stars, two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star and the French Croix de Guerre and the Legion d’honneur for his service during the war.
On Monday, Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno issued a statement writing, “It was an honor to know Bob and count him as a friend. He was a true American hero who served his country and community valiantly. He will be greatly missed.”
Maxwell was a longtime Bend auto shop teacher and served as director of the Bend Heroes Foundation, helping to build veterans memorials throughout Oregon. One of his most recent projects was helping create the state’s new ‘Medal of Honor Highway’.
Maxwell was 98.