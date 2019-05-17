GPS app to take visitors on history trip of Modoc war

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Your smart phone could soon serve as a time machine, taking you on a guided tour of the Modoc war.
Narration is nearing completion on a project focusing on the Modoc war of the 1870’s.
“The project is a ‘VoiceMap’ audio tour.” Explains Discover Klamath’s Patrick Lynch. “Essentially, a GPS activated audio tour.”
Historian and former KOTI / KOBI anchor Cheewa James narrates the bulk of the story, which is based on her book, ‘Modoc – The Tribe That Wouldn’t Die’.
“You’ll both be reliving some of the history that she tells in the book.” Notes Lynch. “And you’ll also be hearing that history from her directly.”
The journey begins by downloading the ‘VoiceMap’ app on your phone, and starting off from the Klamath County Museum.
“Through that GPS on your phone, it will have a trigger point.” Explains Tonia Ulbricht of Discover Klamath. “That triggers that next part of the story, or that turn by turn instruction so that you know where to go in order to hear the rest of the story.”
Officials at Discover Klamath believe the concept could help to boost tourism.
“This really allows the visitor to go out on their own.” Ulbricht says. “And have that guided tour, and really learn about that history.”
The project also bends geographic barriers.
The effort was spearheaded by Megan Peterson of Discover Siskiyou, and narrated at studios in Sacramento, and Klamath Falls.
Organizers hope to have the story ready for use on the app by early June.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.