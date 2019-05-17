Home
GPS app to take visitors on history trip of Modoc war

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Your smart phone could soon serve as a time machine, taking you on a guided tour of the Modoc war.

Narration is nearing completion on a project focusing on the Modoc war of the 1870’s.

“The project is a ‘VoiceMap’ audio tour.”  Explains Discover Klamath’s Patrick Lynch.  “Essentially, a GPS activated audio tour.”

Historian and former KOTI / KOBI anchor Cheewa James narrates the bulk of the story, which is based on her book, ‘Modoc – The Tribe That Wouldn’t Die’.

“You’ll both be reliving some of the history that she tells in the book.”  Notes Lynch.  “And you’ll also be hearing that history from her directly.”

The journey begins by downloading the ‘VoiceMap’ app on your phone, and starting off from the Klamath County Museum.

“Through that GPS on your phone, it will have a trigger point.”  Explains Tonia Ulbricht of Discover Klamath.  “That triggers that next part of the story, or that turn by turn instruction so that you know where to go in order to hear the rest of the story.”

Officials at Discover Klamath believe the concept could help to boost tourism.

“This really allows the visitor to go out on their own.”  Ulbricht says.  “And have that guided tour, and really learn about that history.”

The project also bends geographic barriers.

The effort was spearheaded by Megan Peterson of Discover Siskiyou, and narrated at studios in Sacramento, and Klamath Falls.

Organizers hope to have the story ready for use on the app by early June.

