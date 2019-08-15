Home
Henley High School football team works to renovate local baseball park

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A local football team is helping to renovate a Klamath Falls baseball park as a community service project.

Members of the Henley High School football team were busy Thursday cleaning up the Richmond Little League Park.

The project has special meaning to Coach Alex Stork.  “This is where I played Little League baseball growing up here in the city Little League, which doesn’t even exist anymore.  As far as I know, this park hasn’t been used in 15 years or so.”

“It feels great to come out here and help the community.”  Notes student Braden Lawrie.  “I can remember playing kickball and stuff in school, and recess – so to give the kids here something to do like that is really great, really heartwarming feeling.”

The field is being restored for softball, soccer, and as a neighborhood walking trail.

