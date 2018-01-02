Home
Hit and run, chase ends in crash on Klamath Falls train tracks

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man was arrested Monday night following an unusual chase through the downtown area.

Police believe the incident may have been triggered by medical issues.

Police escorted James Richard Oliver to the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission just before 6:00 Monday evening.

Lieutenant Jack Daniel of the Klamath Falls Police Department says Oliver then used his vehicle to push a parked car about 10 feet. “He caused further damage to that vehicle, before fleeing in his vehicle.”

Police say Oliver then led them on a low-speed pursuit through downtown.

“My understanding is that the speeds did not exceed 25 to 28 miles per hour,” Lieutenant Daniel said.

Officers suspended the pursuit, but a short time later found Oliver’s car on railroad tracks near Portland Street, just a few feet from going into the “A” Canal.

Daniel said Oliver then fled on foot. “Through an area canvas, we were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody.”

Train traffic through the area was stopped until the car could be towed.

Charges against Oliver include hit and run, reckless driving, and attempting to elude.

