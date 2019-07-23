Home
Home improvement grants offered by city of Klamath Falls

Home improvement grants offered by city of Klamath Falls

Regional , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The City of Klamath Falls is offering to pay up to a thousand dollars to help improve the appearance of your home.

The program is aimed at making neighborhoods more inviting, and improving property values.

Those projects might include siding replacement, new windows, painting, or other improvements.

Priority will be given to homes along the Oregon Avenue corridor, or those in the Mills Addition.

Applications must be turned in by August 9th.

Here’s a link to more information:  https://www.klamathfalls.city/388/Housing-Exterior-Improvement-Grant?fbclid=IwAR0orABQw85MrHJTPB_sDTngQ1Nrl36eBk4St1eD_foK_rujZPYzGnKdGz0

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »