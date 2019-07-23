Klamath County students take part in cancer research internship

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Five students from Klamath Falls have a new focus on finding a cure for cancer.
Bridget Fenner was one of three Mazama High School students who took part in the week long program. “We got to shadow, and see what the oncologists do at OHSU, and the Knight Cancer Institute.”
Janah Moorer says the experience may help her choose a career path.
“I’ve always been interested in the medical field.” Notes Moorer. “But it made me realize that I definitely have potential to be in the medical field in my future.”
Dr. Jerry Juboin provided inspiration to student Isabelle Hill.
“He works with radiation, and cancer.” Hill explains. “He told us all the different methods that they can come up with to cure the tumor.”
“It really surprised me how many different fields of oncology there are in cancer research.” Relected Fenner. “I kind of looked at it before as just one field, but then it really opened my eyes to everything.”
All of the students chosen for the Knight Scholars Program must excel in science and technology – and those studies could someday lead to medical miracles.
NBC5 News asked Moorer and Hill if they felt there would be a cure for cancer in their lifetimes.
“I definitely think so.” Replied Moorer.
“I think there’s a possibility.” Hill answered. “There’s so many different things people are coming out with today, and medicine’s advancing so much.”
Klamath Union High School students Sunny Winchell and Bryson Esmond rounded out the group from Klamath Falls.
Only 25 students statewide were selected for the internship.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.