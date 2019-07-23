Home
Klamath County students take part in cancer research internship

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Five students from Klamath Falls have a new focus on finding a cure for cancer.

Bridget Fenner was one of three Mazama High School students who took part in the week long program.   “We got to shadow, and see what the oncologists do at OHSU, and the Knight Cancer Institute.”

Janah Moorer says the experience may help her choose a career path.

“I’ve always been interested in the medical field.”  Notes Moorer.  “But it made me realize that I definitely have potential to be in the medical field in my future.”

Dr. Jerry Juboin provided inspiration to student Isabelle Hill.

“He works with radiation, and cancer.”  Hill explains.  “He told us all the different methods that they can come up with to cure the tumor.”

“It really surprised me how many different fields of oncology there are in cancer research.”  Relected Fenner.  “I kind of looked at it before as just one field, but then it really opened my eyes to everything.”

All of the students chosen for the Knight Scholars Program must excel in science and technology – and those studies could someday lead to medical miracles.

NBC5 News asked Moorer and Hill if they felt there would be a cure for cancer in their lifetimes.

“I definitely think so.”  Replied Moorer.

“I think there’s a possibility.”  Hill answered.  “There’s so many different things people are coming out with today, and medicine’s advancing so much.”

Klamath Union High School students Sunny Winchell and Bryson Esmond rounded out the group from Klamath Falls.

Only 25 students statewide were selected for the internship.

