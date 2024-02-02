Hornbrook Fire confirms at least 8 more deer dead from getting stuck in mud

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal.- The Hornbrook Fire Protection District confirms at least 8 more deer have died after getting stuck in the mud at Copco Lake.

Hornbrook Fire announced they’ve secured rescue equipment designed for mud, ice and water rescues on Facebook on February 1st. This is after two deer had to be euthanized over the weekend once it was determined they couldn’t be saved.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife say it’s working on plans to implement wildlife deterrents to hopefully avoid any more trapped animals. While CDFW says the stranding of wildlife on muddy reservoir bottoms is an unforeseen situation, William E. Simpson II of the Wild Horse Fire Brigade says everybody should have seen this coming.

“The animals are trying to cross the mud, which is just like quicksand, to get to water,” Simpson said, “They’ve been drinking out of that river, and then when the lakes came, out of the lakes and now the lakes are gone. So now there’s mud and then water. They have to cross that hazard to get to their water”.

In a Facebook group called “Klamath River and Dam Removals”, many locals are expressing major concerns for animal welfare. They post how devastated they are to see these animals struggling and how much they will miss the lake.

Siskiyou County will be holding a special meeting to discuss the people’s concerns about the Lower Klamath Dam Project on February 13th at 10:00 am in the Copco Lake Community Center.

