Federal judge rules in favor of Medford in civil suit

Medford, Ore. – A civil case in federal court that’s been looming over the city of Medford for three years has finally come to an end.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark D. Clarke ruled in favor of the city of Medford after a civil suit was filed by a group of homeless people led by local attorney Justin Rosas.

The complaints from the homeless stem back as far as 20-15, but an official court filing didn’t happen until May of 2021.

They claimed the city ticketed more than 24 hundred homeless people in a five-year period, and called those numbers and the city’s anti-sleeping ordinance excessive.

They also claimed the city doesn’t have enough resources for the local homeless.

The city pointed to projects like Hope Village, the Urban Campground, and the purchase of two properties to use as a ‘Navigation Center’ for the homeless as things it has done to help the unhoused.

The city provided us with this statement: “The city of Medford is pleased with the court’s findings and recommendations in this matter, which are detailed and well-reasoned.

The city appreciates the court’s recognition that the city’s multi-faceted approach to the homelessness crisis meets all applicable constitutional standards.”

